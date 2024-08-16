Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Major Shareholder George B. Kaiser Sells 1,666,666 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) major shareholder George B. Kaiser sold 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $51,949,979.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,419,784 shares in the company, valued at $262,444,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Alkami Technology Stock Up 2.9 %
ALKT stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 0.47. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.
Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.
