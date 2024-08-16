Alliance Global Partners Comments on Flora Growth Corp.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) – Alliance Global Partners issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flora Growth in a research report issued on Thursday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Alliance Global Partners currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flora Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Flora Growth had a negative net margin of 75.95% and a negative return on equity of 144.44%.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Flora Growth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLGC remained flat at $0.92 during midday trading on Friday. 4,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,682. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. Flora Growth has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flora Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flora Growth stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,780 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 12.04% of Flora Growth worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

Featured Articles

