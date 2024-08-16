Alliance Global Partners Cuts Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Price Target to $9.50

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Barinthus Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.52. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,276,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,119,000. DC Funds LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,528,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,292,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.