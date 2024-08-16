Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) CFO Sells $356,000.00 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 6.2 %

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.62 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

