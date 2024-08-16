Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $244.18 and last traded at $244.41. Approximately 28,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 217,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 523.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,784 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

