Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 15,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

GOOG traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.17. 11,159,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,445,896. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.60 and a 200 day moving average of $163.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,608 shares of company stock worth $21,567,504 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

