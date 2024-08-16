Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,232,000. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 3,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $165.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,904,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,437,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,608 shares of company stock worth $21,567,504. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

