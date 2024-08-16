AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,329,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,397,000 after buying an additional 253,373 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,795,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 21,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.08. 7,089,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,481,666. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.76.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

