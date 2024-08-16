ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded ALX Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $138.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ALX Oncology

In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ALX Oncology news, CFO Peter S. Garcia acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,628.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,469 shares of company stock worth $363,666. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

