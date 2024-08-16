ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target Cut to $4.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital lowered ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

ALXO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.67. 148,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,527. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $139.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ALX Oncology news, CFO Peter S. Garcia bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $102,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 122,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,628.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,469 shares of company stock valued at $363,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $24,643,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 667,245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 514,133 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 87.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 204,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

