Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Up to $2.41

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.46. Ambev shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 5,319,879 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABEV. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Ambev Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ambev by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

