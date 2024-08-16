American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,457,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 136,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,659. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

