American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Trading 12.4% Higher

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 39,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 25,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Up 12.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

