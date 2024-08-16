American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,646 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in American Tower were worth $116,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Tower by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after buying an additional 2,839,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,760,000 after buying an additional 2,336,501 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.91. 1,986,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,238. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $236.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

