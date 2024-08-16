Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

AMPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised Amprius Technologies to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.17.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of AMPX opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $119.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.71.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,597.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,597.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,467,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 575,794 shares of company stock valued at $705,406. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the second quarter worth $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the second quarter valued at $72,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.