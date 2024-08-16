Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chorus Aviation Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Cormark cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report issued on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.05 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHR. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.27.

Shares of CHR traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.54. 7,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.30. The stock has a market cap of C$489.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$1.99 and a 12 month high of C$3.25.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

