Analysts Issue Forecasts for EMX Royalty Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EMX Royalty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.41 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%.

Shares of EMX stock opened at C$2.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$260.38 million, a PE ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 0.79. EMX Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$1.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.92.

In other EMX Royalty news, Director David Johnson sold 59,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$166,219.02. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

