Analysts Set Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Price Target at C$5.61

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.67.

SDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cormark upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 16,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$65,332.00. Insiders own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$713.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.74. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$2.63 and a twelve month high of C$4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.79.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

