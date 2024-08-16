Ankr Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.68 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $246.15 million and $7.68 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02479178 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $7,493,635.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

