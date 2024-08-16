Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Up 12.9% in July

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 80,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptose Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 3.3 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:APTO Free Report ) (TSE:APS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APTO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 65,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,167. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.