Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Up 12.9% in July

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 80,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.
NASDAQ:APTO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 65,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,167. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
