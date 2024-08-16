Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $101.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.28. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

