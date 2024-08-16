Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $124.07

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $124.07 and last traded at $124.43, with a volume of 119223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.25.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.14.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 59.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth $218,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $957,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,056,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

