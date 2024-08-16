Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $202,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,945,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

NYSE MO traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,231. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

