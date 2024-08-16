Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $868,000 Investment in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.26% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMOT. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,602,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 119,006 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SMOT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 101,045 shares. The stock has a market cap of $348.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

