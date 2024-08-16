Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 192.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HELO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.42. 52,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,680. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $643.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.