Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,815 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,761 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

