Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 12,980,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,465,000 after acquiring an additional 259,928 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,628,000 after buying an additional 37,259 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,095,000 after buying an additional 895,715 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,953,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,997,000 after buying an additional 77,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,547,000 after acquiring an additional 944,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

WES traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $38.55. 458,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.90. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WES. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

