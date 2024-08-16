Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 121.3% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.81. 47,384,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,057,773. The company has a market capitalization of $685.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.37 and its 200-day moving average is $190.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.