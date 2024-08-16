Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 4,247 Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 19,139 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FINX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. 7,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,688. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $292.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.