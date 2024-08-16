Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 5.1%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. 85,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 742,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RCUS

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 100.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.