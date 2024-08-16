Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $11.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARDX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.83. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $169,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,109,011.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $169,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,011.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $226,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,012.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,349 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after purchasing an additional 365,809 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after buying an additional 4,110,494 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ardelyx by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after buying an additional 1,512,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 68.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,597 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 142.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,995 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

