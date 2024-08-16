Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARDT. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Shares of ARDT stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $18.16.

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

