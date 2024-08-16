Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Hits $62.51 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $62.51 million and $4.44 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00034717 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.