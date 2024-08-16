argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Bought by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 590.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in argenx were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in argenx by 49.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,651 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in argenx by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after acquiring an additional 530,181 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,690,000 after purchasing an additional 439,889 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of argenx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,666,000 after buying an additional 234,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $524.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,509. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.74 and a beta of 0.64. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $540.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $455.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.20.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARGX. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on argenx from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.37.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

