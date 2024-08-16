Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Shares Gap Down to $40.44

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.44, but opened at $39.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management shares last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 25,325 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 71.76%. The business had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.