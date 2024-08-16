Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $196.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $174.00 to $196.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.64.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $139.50 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $161.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,341,000 after acquiring an additional 229,995 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,580 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,711,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,348,000 after purchasing an additional 93,185 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.