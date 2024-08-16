Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 253,018 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,018 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $53,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $80.85. 4,191,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,040,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,163 shares of company stock worth $598,737. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

