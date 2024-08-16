Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 216,545 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 644,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,545 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $73,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $1,986,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DexCom by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 749,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,024,000 after buying an additional 95,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.63.

DexCom Trading Up 3.2 %

DXCM stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.65. 3,121,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,063. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.05.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

