Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $23,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.