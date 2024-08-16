Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 386.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,066 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.27% of Rambus worth $16,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Rambus by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Stock Performance

Rambus stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. 1,138,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,990. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $76.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 48.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

