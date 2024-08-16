Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,677 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of AMETEK worth $25,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,188. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.25.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

