Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $105.75 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 934.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,512,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366,553 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of Marvell Technology worth $105,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.32. 11,574,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,575,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of -61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.33.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel Durn bought 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,013.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel Durn bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,013.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $4,772,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.