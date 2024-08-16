Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $17.39 Million Stock Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 1,372.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174,716 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.63% of Golden Ocean Group worth $17,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of GOGL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 657,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,133. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

