Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $17.81 Million Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $17,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 331.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48,160 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,045,000 after buying an additional 147,827 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2,582.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $3,612,378.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $420,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,421.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $3,612,378.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,842.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,977 shares of company stock worth $17,622,599 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $93.49. 598,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,497. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.88.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 176.65% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Further Reading

