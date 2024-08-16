Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $196.11 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,698,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 170,538 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of Uber Technologies worth $196,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

UBER traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,540,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,071,258. The company has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a PE ratio of 116.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.47.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

