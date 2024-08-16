Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $16.18 Million in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,024,044 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,179,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.32% of Transocean as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RIG traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,466,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,984,135. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $468,476,695.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

