Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $65.71 Million Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,052,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.44% of FOX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in FOX by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in FOX by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.76. 827,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,483. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

