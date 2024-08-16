Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,452 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.30% of Cirrus Logic worth $20,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,977,000 after buying an additional 128,393 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,404,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,992,000 after buying an additional 107,888 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,368,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,843,000 after buying an additional 38,659 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 533,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.43. 301,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,145. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $142.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

