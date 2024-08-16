Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1,023.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,855 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Trane Technologies worth $77,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.29.

TT stock traded down $6.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.30. 963,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,039. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $351.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

