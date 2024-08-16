Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,593,350 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,593,350 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $90,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,555 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.56.

AMAT traded down $3.93 on Friday, hitting $207.90. 11,639,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

